16th circuit commission announces nominees for Beaird associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
29 June 2010
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission interviewed all applicants today and nominated a panel of three persons to Governor Jeremiah W. (Jay) Nixon to fill the position of associate circuit judge of the 16th circuit (Jackson County) created by the retirement of Judge Robert Beaird. Pursuant to the constitution, Nixon has 60 days to make the appointment from the panel of nominees.
In alphabetical order, the nominees are:
- David Fry, who has served as the Jackson County drug court commissioner since September 2007;
- Kenneth Garrett III, who has served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Jackson County since April 2004; and
- Michael Hunt, who is the chief trial prosecuting attorney for Jackson County and has been an assistant Jackson County prosecutor for 22 years.
The Judicial Commission, chaired by Chief Judge Thomas H. Newton of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is composed of attorneys Tim E. Dollar and Scott S. Bethune and lay members Byron G. Thompson and Anita L. Russell.
