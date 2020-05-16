16th circuit commission announces nominees for Beaird associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

29 June 2010

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission interviewed all applicants today and nominated a panel of three persons to Governor Jeremiah W. (Jay) Nixon to fill the position of associate circuit judge of the 16th circuit (Jackson County) created by the retirement of Judge Robert Beaird. Pursuant to the constitution, Nixon has 60 days to make the appointment from the panel of nominees.

In alphabetical order, the nominees are: