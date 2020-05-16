Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees to fill Smart vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Richard B. Teitelman, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chairman of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces that the commission tonight selected its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. This vacancy exists due to the Feb. 15 retirement of Judge James M. Smart, who served a total of 21 years as an appellate judge.

After more than four hours of public interviews, two hours of deliberations and five rounds of balloting, the nominees are: Hon. Anthony Rex Gabbert, seven votes; John J. Miller, six votes; and Harold A. “Skip” Walther, six votes.

Gabbert is a circuit judge in the 7th circuit (Clay County). He was born Sept. 25, 1956. He earned his bachelor of arts in history in 1980 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and his law degree in 1985 from Mississippi College School of Law in Clinton, Miss. Gabbert lives in Kansas City.

Miller is an attorney and equity member of Swanson Midgley LLC in Kansas City, Mo. He was born Jan. 4, 1959. He earned his bachelor of journalism, with honors, and his bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, in economics in 1981 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his law degree in 1984 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Miller lives in Kansas City.

Walther is a partner at Walther, Antel, Stamper & Fischer PC in Columbia. He was born Oct. 7, 1953. He earned his bachelor of arts in history in 1975 and his law degree in 1979, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He lives in Columbia.

The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.

In addition to Teitelman, the commission is composed of Thomas M. Burke of St. Louis, Cheryl M. Darrough of Columbia, John T. Gentry of Springfield, J.R. Hobbs of Kansas City, Edward “Nick” Robinson of Kirkwood and John D. Wooddell of Springfield.