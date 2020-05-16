17 December 2013

Court of Appeals, Southern District to hear arguments in Webster County

Chief Judge William Francis announced today that the Court of Appeals, Southern District will convene court at Marshfield High School in Webster County to hear a case on a special divisional docket. Beginning at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2014, oral arguments will take place in the Carl & Glessie Young Auditorium, 370 State Highway DD. The court session is open to the public.

Three judges from the Court of Appeals will be participating: Chief Judge William Francis from Springfield; presiding Judge Nancy Rahmeyer also from Springfield; and Judge Mary Sheffield from Rolla. The panel of three judges will hear the attorneys’ arguments in the appeal from a trial court case which originated in the Circuit Court of Greene County.

Judge Rahmeyer will preside over the arguments. She was appointed to the Southern District in 2001after practicing law in Springfield for 12 years and was a Springfield municipal judge for eight years. Judge Francis was appointed to the Southern District in 2010 and practiced law in Springfield for 33 years prior to the appointment. Judge Sheffield was appointed to the Southern District in 2012 after serving as an associate circuit judge in Phelps County and a circuit judge in the 25th judicial circuit for 29 years.

The Court of Appeals, Southern District regularly convenes at its courthouse in Springfield, the Butler County Courthouse in Poplar Bluff as well as other locations within the district’s jurisdiction. The Southern District has jurisdiction over appeals from trial courts in 44 counties and stretches from Jasper County to the west, Mississippi County to the east, the Arkansas border to the south and Maries County to the north.

To review a copy of the docket, visit the Court’s website at http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=1979.