Sixth circuit commission annouces it is seeking applications for Fincham associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

30 December 2013

Sixth circuit commission announces it is seeking applications for Fincham associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County

The Sixth Circuit judicial commission is accepting applications for the office of associate circuit judge, division three of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County), to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Thomas C. Fincham, to the office of circuit judge.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, Article V, Section 21, requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of the Sixth Judicial Circuit. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Application: (See attached file: Fincham.Application for Associate Circuit Judge.doc) (See attached file: Fincham.Application for Associate Circuit Judge.pdf)

Instructions: (See attached file: Fincham.Instructions for Applicants.doc) (See attached file: Fincham.Instructions for Applicants.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City. The commission must receive all completed applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Anyone who submitted an application for any of the recent vacancies in divisions one, two and four of the Sixth Circuit need not send in a new application. However, the person must send a letter to each member of the commission requesting to be considered for the division three vacancy. Letters must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The commission will meet on Feb. 5, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in division three.

Members of the commission are James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Scott Campbell and Keith Hicklin; and lay members John Pepper and Staci Petrillo.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600