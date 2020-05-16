Smith to retire from Missouri Court of Appeals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Judge Edwin H. Smith announced today that after nearly 29 years of service to the Missouri judiciary, he will retire from the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, effective July 6, 2007. He has served as a judge of the court since Governor Mel Carnahan appointed him to the court effective Oct. 16, 1995, and served as its chief judge from July 1, 2004, to June 30, 2006. He previously served as the presiding judge of the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Andrew and Buchanan counties from January 1, 1989, until his appoint to the Court of Appeals. Prior to that, he served as the last magistrate and the first associate circuit judge of Andrew County from Jan. 1, 1979, to Dec. 31, 1988.

"Judge Smith is unique among Missouri judges, having served not only as a longtime appellate judge but also as a longtime circuit and associate circuit judge," said Judge Victor C. Howard, chief judge of the Court of Appeals, Western District. "He is experienced and is knowledgeable in almost every aspect of the law, making him invaluable to our court. You don’t replace judges like him."

During his nearly 12 years on the Court of Appeals, Smith authored nearly 800 opinions, 550 of which were published, Howard noted. "His retirement is a major loss to not only this court but to the judiciary as a whole and to the people of this state," Howard said. "It is especially troubling to lose a judge of his stature, when he had so many years of service left before mandatory retirement; however, we in the judiciary are resigned to the fact that at the present levels of compensation, it will become increasingly more difficult to retain judges with Judge Smith's credentials.

"And, while Judge Smith will be missed as a judge, he will be missed even more as a friend to everyone at the court, right down to the night cleaning staff," Howard added. "The energy and passion he brought to the court was infectious, and he brought laughter to our halls. We will miss him and wish him well."

Smith is a 1977 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law, where he was elected Student Bar Association president. He began his legal career by practicing law in St. Joseph with William Rosenthal and Michael P. Harris. In November 1978, at age 26, he was elected probate and magistrate judge of Andrew County, becoming one of the youngest judges ever elected in Missouri. Upon retiring, Smith will become a partner in the law firm of Shughart Thomson & Kilroy, practicing corporate law in the firm's St. Joseph office.

Reflecting on his judicial career, Smith said, "My entire adult life has been spent serving the people of this state as a judge. It has been an honor, a privilege and a pleasure. I want to thank the people of this state for allowing me to serve them. Throughout my nearly three decades of service, I have been blessed to serve with some of the finest judges and court personnel in the country. I want to thank them for allowing me to serve with them and to be their friend. I look forward to my new career with the very fine law firm of STK and being an advocate for the people I have served for so long."

As for his legacy as a judge, Smith commented, "I hope to be remembered as a judge who was true to the rule of law and who never forgot that he was a servant of the people. And last, but certainly not least, I want to thank the people of Andrew County, who believed in me and gave me my start in the judiciary."

Smith and his family have lived in Country Club Village in Andrew County for 29 years. His wife, Deborah, has served as member of the Savannah R-III School Board for the past three years. His older daughter, Maddison, is a junior at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and his younger daughter, Jensen, will be a senior this fall at Savannah High School.