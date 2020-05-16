27 August 2007

Commission announces nominees to fill Smith vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Laura Denvir Stith, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced today that the commission has submitted to Gov. Matt Blunt its panel of nominees to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. The vacancy exists due to the retirement of Edwin H. Smith, which was effective July 6, 2007.

In alphabetical order, the panel consists of Alok Ahuja, Cynthia L. Reams Martin and the Honorable James E. Welsh.

Ahuja is a partner with the Kansas City law firm of Lathrop & Gage, L.C. He was born Jan. 10, 1964, in Raipur, India. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in English and philosophy, with highest distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1985 from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, and his law degree in 1988 from Yale Law School in New Haven, Conn. Ahuja lives in Lee's Summit, Mo.

Martin is in the solo practice of law in Lee's Summit, Mo. She was born July 1, 1959, in Clinton, Mo. She earned bachelor of arts degrees in communications and psychology, summa cum laude, in 1981 from William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., and her law degree in 1984 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, where she was valedictorian. Martin lives in Lee's Summit.

Welsh was appointed in 1988 to his present position as a circuit judge on the 7th Judicial Circuit (Clay County). He was born May 26, 1948, in Brookfield, Mo. He received his bachelor of science degree in aeronautics in 1969 and his law degree in 1975, both from Saint Louis University. Welsh lives in Liberty, Mo.

Blunt has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. If the governor should fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.