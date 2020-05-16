Supreme Court Seeks Further Input on Court Operating Rule, Forms Relating to Self-Representation
30 April 2007
The Court hopes its action will enable all members of the legal community to engage in a full discussion regarding these issues and will give the Court sufficient time to gather and study input from the various bar groups that may be affected, including solo and small firm practitioners, family law practitioners, and members of the Board of Governors and individual bar associations.
The Court encourages any member of the legal community or any other interested person who wishes to provide input in issues involving pro se forms, COR 25 or related self-representation issues to do so by sending written comments to leaders of their local bar or practice groups or to Beth Riggert, communications counsel for the Supreme Court of Missouri, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The Court will take into consideration all concerns and suggestions communicated to it.
