30 April 2007

Supreme Court Seeks Further Input on Court Operating Rule, Forms Relating to Self-Representation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – To allow the Supreme Court of Missouri to receive further input from practitioners interested in the recommendations of the Joint Pro Se Implementation Commission concerning the accessibility of courts to self-represented family court litigants, the Court has delayed until further order the effective date of its Court Operating Rule 25. COR 25, if adopted, would set guidelines concerning what clerks can and cannot do when they receive questions from self-represented litigants. The Court also will seek input on the commission's recommendation that self-represented litigants be permitted to file uniform pro se family courts forms, but only after they go through an educational program advising them about the complexities of litigation and the risks of self-representation.

The Court hopes its action will enable all members of the legal community to engage in a full discussion regarding these issues and will give the Court sufficient time to gather and study input from the various bar groups that may be affected, including solo and small firm practitioners, family law practitioners, and members of the Board of Governors and individual bar associations.

The Court encourages any member of the legal community or any other interested person who wishes to provide input in issues involving pro se forms, COR 25 or related self-representation issues to do so by sending written comments to leaders of their local bar or practice groups or to Beth Riggert, communications counsel for the Supreme Court of Missouri, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The Court will take into consideration all concerns and suggestions communicated to it.