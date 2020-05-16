1 July 2009

Commission seeks applicants, schedules meeting for Dandurand vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission announced today that it will meet beginning at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2009, at the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street in Jefferson City, to select a panel of three nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, created by the March 1, 2009, resignation of Judge Joseph P. Dandurand, who since has returned to the practice of law. This will be the third of three panels the commission will send to Governor Jay Nixon for vacancies on the Western District.

Applicants for the previous two vacancies on the Western District – to replace retired judges Ronald R. Holliger and Paul M. Spinden – will be deemed to have applied for the Dandurand vacancy as well and need not reapply. Individuals who did not apply for the previous two vacancies but who wish to apply for the Dandurand vacancy must file their applications no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2009, but earlier submission is encouraged. Interested persons may download the application and instructions from the “Judicial Vacancies” page (http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=603) on Your Missouri Courts Web site. Applications are also available here.

Applicants for the two previous vacancies may interview with Chief Justice William Ray Price Jr. of the Appellate Judicial Commission on Aug. 11 and 12. To schedule an interview, please contact Debbie Alderson by telephone at (573) 751-7308 or by e-mail at debbie.alderson@courts.mo.gov. The remaining commission members will not re-interview previous applicants. All new applicants will be interviewed by all commissioners. The commission will contact new applicants to schedule interviews for either Aug. 17 or 18.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection, and a resident of the court of appeals district in which he or she serves.