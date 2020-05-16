27 September 2007

Judges honor legislators for supporting fair, effective Missouri courts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Supreme Court of Missouri Chief Justice Laura Denvir Stith this morning honored legislators and a bar leader for their dedication to the cause of a better judiciary in Missouri, noting their contributions reflect the highest meaning of public service.

Stith presented the awards on behalf of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all the state judges, during the annual meeting of the conference and The Missouri Bar, the state lawyers' organization, held this week at the University Plaza Hotel in downtown Springfield.

"As you know, it is an annual tradition at this breakfast to honor those persons who have made a special effort to work with and understand the issues of the judiciary," Stith told the approximately 150 judges and court staff attending the ceremony. "We honor them because we so greatly appreciate their willingness to take the time to research and think critically about not only judicial matters but all matters."

The Judicial Conference honored six legislators with Special Recognition Awards for outstanding legislative service to the people of Missouri. Accepting awards this morning were Sen. Jolie L. Justus, D-Kansas City; Rep. Thomas A. Villa, D-St. Louis; and Rep. Terry Young, D-Kansas City.

On behalf of the Judicial Conference, Stith recognized Justus – the minority caucus' lone lawyer member on the Senate's Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee as well as the Rules, Joint Rules, Resolutions and Ethics Committee – for her "unabashed" advocacy of judicial causes, including championing the rights of indigent individuals to have access to legal services and questioning legislation impinging on the judiciary. Villa, who serves as vice chairman of the House Ethics Committee, was recognized for his voice of moderation and his sage advice that is respected on both sides of the aisle, both of which helped calm concerns of his fellow legislators and helped prevent measures designed to undermine the judiciary from moving forward. In recognizing Young, Stith commented that Young's previous experience as chairwoman of the Jackson County Legislature's Health and Justice Committee has served her well in her dedicated efforts to improve indigent access to our system of justice.

Also receiving legislative recognition awards but unable to attend were Sen. Timothy P. Green, D-Florissant; Rep. Bob Dixon, R-Springfield; and Rep. Beth Low, D-Kansas City.

Stith recognized Green for his work to ensure adequate funding for judicial needs and adequate pay for judges and judicial employees, noting that his role as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a former House Budget Committee chairman has given him as much knowledge of budgetary matters as any legislator. In recognizing Dixon, who serves as chairman of his caucus, Stith acknowledged his bold vote against an amendment that would have eliminated the Judicial Conference and would have obliterated the need for judges to meet today here in Rep. Dixon's home county. Low, a member of the House Special Committee on General Laws, was honored for providing the "lone voice of candid criticism" when that committee was confronted with the many proposed constitutional amendments that would have damaged the judiciary's ability to remain impartial.

In addition to recognizing lawmakers, the Judicial Conference also honored the efforts of one other for his dedicated efforts on behalf of a fair and adequate court system. Stith presented a Judicial Conference award to Springfield lawyer Ron Baird for his "extraordinary efforts" during his past year's tenure as president of The Missouri Bar, noting his willingness to step in quickly, sometimes at only a moment's notice, on behalf of the judiciary and issues important to fair and impartial justice.