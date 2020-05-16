24 March 2014

16th circuit judicial commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Sauer associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 16th circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the death of the Honorable Margaret Sauer. There are 18 applicants for the vacancy. Eight of the applicants are women, and 10 are men. There are no minority applicants. Five applicants work in the private sector, and 13 work in the public sector. The median age of the applicants is 44 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 18 applicants. Their names are:

Patrick Baird Bryan Covinsky James Egan Jo Leigh Fischer Kimberly Fournier Kendall Garten Michael Hunt Rebecca Lambert Mitchell Langford Howard Lotven Martha Means Jennifer Phillips Janette Rodecap Patricia Scaglia Kyndra Stockdale David Suroff Brady Twenter Brian Webb

The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Wednesday, April 2, in the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District beginning at 9 a.m., and concluding at approximately 2:45 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.