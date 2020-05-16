20 January 2015

22nd circuit commission releases interviewee names for David circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael David: 22 applicants, 12 women, 10 men, eight minorities, 14 non-minorities, eight presently employed in the private sector and 14 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 48.5.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 22 applicants. The commission will announce the date of the interviews at a later time. The interviewees are: