1 December 2009

Commission releases demographic, meeting information for Lowenstein vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, created by the resignation of Judge Harold “Hal” Lowenstein, who retired Aug. 17, 2009, after nearly 30 years on the appeals court:

There are 44 applicants for the vacancy. Of these, 12 are women and 32 are men. Two are minority applicants, and 42 are non-minority applicants. There are 22 applicants from the Kansas City metropolitan area and 22 from other parts of the Western District. Of the 20 applicants who work in the private sector, 11 are from solo or small-firm law practices. Of the 24 applicants who work in the public sector, 21 are state government employees, including six trial judges. The applicants’ mean age is 51.

The commission will meet beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, in Jefferson City, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.