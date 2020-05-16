Sixth circuit judicial commission announces nominees for Fincham associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County
The Sixth Circuit judicial commission has considered eight applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in division three of the Platte County Circuit Court, created by the appointment of the Honorable Thomas C. Fincham to the office of circuit judge. The nominees are Tammy Glick, Christie Jess, and Abe “Quint” Shafer V.
Tammy Glick- Solo practitioner in the law office of Tammy Glick Law Firm in Platte City.
Christie Jess - Attorney in private practice with the Employee Rights Law Firm LLC in Kansas City.
Abe “Quint” Shafer V - Attorney in private practice with the law firm of Shafer & Welch, L.C., in Weston.
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for division three.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Robert Shaw and Keith Hicklin, and lay members John Pepper and Staci Petrillo.
Contact person: Terence Lord Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 889-3600
