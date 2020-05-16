24 February 2014

16th Circuit judicial commission announces it is seeking applications to fill Sauer associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of associate circuit judge, division 29 of the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), to fill the vacancy created by the death of the Honorable Margaret Sauer.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, Article V, Section 21, requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of the 16th judicial circuit. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Application: (See attached file: Division 29 Application Word.doc)(See attached file: Division 29 Application PDF.pdf)

Instructions: (See attached file: Sauer vacancy Word instructions.doc)(See attached file: Sauer vacancy PDF instructions.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City. The commission must receive all completed applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 pm on March 21.

Anyone who submitted an application for a Jackson County vacancy during 2013 need not send in a new application. However, the person must send a letter to each member of the commission requesting to be considered for the division 29 vacancy. Letters must be received by 4:30 p.m. on March 21.

The commission will meet on April 2, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in division 29.

Members of the commission are James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Teresa Woody and Scott Bethune; and lay members Pastor Eric Williams and William Gautreaux.