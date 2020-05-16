2 December 2014

21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Hemphill associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS -- The Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for an associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Sandra Farragut Hemphill to the circuit bench.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available here:

Application: in Microsoft Word in PDF Instructions: in Microsoft Word in PDF

Applicants who have previously applied for the circuit position vacancy created by Judge Mark Seigel’s retirement need only send a letter requesting their previous application be transferred to the current opening.

Applications and/or the letter must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. December 31, 2014. In accordance with the Rules 10.28 and 10.29, candidate interviews will be conducted publicly. The commission will meet to interview and select the nominees to be submitted to the governor February 4 and 5, 2015, at the St. Louis County Council Chambers, 41 South Central, 1st Floor, Clayton, Missouri.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Christy Bertelson; Rev. Anthony Witherspoon; Richard Wuestling IV; Matthew Rossiter; and Judge Angela T. Quigless, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.