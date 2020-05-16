5 January 2015

22nd circuit commission reschedules public interviews, meeting for Grady circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS – The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announced today that public interviews and deliberations scheduled for Thursday January 8, 2015, at the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District have been rescheduled to Tuesday January 6, 2015.

The public interviews and commission deliberations to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration are now scheduled for Tuesday January 6, 2015, and Wednesday January 7, 2015, at 8:30 a.m. at the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District located at 815 Olive Street, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Angela T. Quigless, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Steven Groves; Tiffany Mapp Franklin and Rita L. Burlison.