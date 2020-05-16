7 January 2015

22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Grady circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS – The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Jay Nixon to fill the vacancy on the St. Louis city circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Grady.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Judge Christopher E. McGraugh – Judge McGraugh graduated from St. Louis University in 1983 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1987. He is currently an associate circuit judge in the city of St. Louis.

Anne-Marie Clarke – Commissioner Clarke graduated from Northwest Missouri State College in 1970 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1973. She is currently a family court commissioner in the city of St. Louis.

James E. Sullivan – Commissioner Sullivan graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1974 and from St. Louis University School of Law in 1977. He is currently a drug court commissioner in the city of St. Louis.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 20 applicants. The commission believes that these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: McGraugh received four votes, Clarke received four votes, and Sullivan received three votes.

The members of the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Angela T. Quigless, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Steven L. Groves, Tiffany Franklin and Rita Burlison.