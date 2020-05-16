18 October 2010

Appeals court to hear arguments before student groups at Scott County courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sikeston-area students will have the opportunity to observe justice in action Tuesday, October 19, when the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, will travel to the Scott County Courthouse in Benton to hear oral arguments in one case appealed from the Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations Commission, Chief Judge Daniel E. Scott announced today.

“We appreciate opportunities to hear arguments outside our courthouses in Springfield and Poplar Bluff, so we can give more citizens an opportunity to learn about their Court of Appeals and to observe, first-hand, how the appellate process works,” Scott said.

The case the court is expected to hear – SD30536, Randy A. Davidson v. Treasurer of the State of Missouri as Custodian of the Second Injury Fund – will begin at 10 a.m. The case will be heard by all seven Southern District judges: Daniel E. Scott, the court’s chief judge; Robert S. Barney; Jeffrey W. Bates; Don E. Burrell Jr.; William W. Francis Jr.; Gary W. Lynch; and Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer. The judges will be available for questions and answers with the public and for media interviews after the arguments conclude.

The court session will be held in the main courtroom at the historic Scott County Courthouse, 131 S. Winchester in Benton, and is open to the public. The Southern District judges believe this is the first time the court has heard a case in Scott County. Students and teachers from area high schools are expected to attend. Other members of the public wishing to attend should arrive 15 minutes early.