13 September 2012

Appellate commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Barney vacancy on Southern District appeals court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, created by the August 2012 retirement of Judge Robert S. Barney.

There are 21 applicants for the vacancy. Six are women; there are no minority applicants. Eight are from outside Springfield. Nine applicants work in the public sector, nine work in the private sector and three work in both. Of those in the private sector, seven work in solo or small-firm practices. Of those in the public sector, five are state trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 52.