Appellate commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Barney vacancy on Southern District appeals court
13 September 2012
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, created by the August 2012 retirement of Judge Robert S. Barney.
There are 21 applicants for the vacancy. Six are women; there are no minority applicants. Eight are from outside Springfield. Nine applicants work in the public sector, nine work in the private sector and three work in both. Of those in the private sector, seven work in solo or small-firm practices. Of those in the public sector, five are state trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 52.
Rob J. Aiken
Chantel L. Alberhasky
Douglas C. Bunch
Dale L. Davis
Deborah K. Dodge
Hon. David A. Dolan
James C. Egan
Kevin M. FitzGerald
Wendy E. Garrison
Hon. Douglas D. Gaston
Laura Jo Johnson
Victorine R. Mahon
James E. Meadows
Michael A. Moroni
Hon. Kelly W. Parker
John E. Price
James R. Sharp
Hon. Mary W. Sheffield
Stephen H. Snead
Stephen P. Sokoloff
Scott E. Thomsen
The commission will conduct interviews starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, October 11 at the Supreme Court Building, 207 W. High St. in Jefferson City. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission expects to meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the same location to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.
Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676
