26 July 2012

Angela Turner Quigless sworn in as judge, Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

The Hon. Angela Turner Quigless will be formally sworn in as judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, on Thursday, July 26 at 3 p.m. at the old post office, en banc courtroom, 815 Olive Street in St. Louis.

Judge Quigless received her bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1981 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and is a 1984 graduate of St. Louis University School of Law. She began her career as an attorney for the Missouri Department of Revenue and then the Missouri Public Service Commission. In 1986 she became an assistant circuit attorney for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, and in 1991 became an assistant city counselor for the city of St. Louis. Four years later she became an assistant United States attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office for the eastern district of Missouri. Prior to her appointment to the court of appeals, Judge Quigless was an associate circuit judge for the city of St. Louis for eight years, and a circuit judge for nine years. She is active in her community as well as various bar organizations.

Supreme Court of Missouri Judge Mary Rhodes Russell, a former judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will administer the oath of office. The court’s chief judge, the Hon. Gary M. Gaertner Jr. will be presiding and the Hon. George W. Draper III will serve as master of ceremonies.