22nd circuit commission seeks applicants to fill Van Amburg circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city
17 September 2012
The 22nd Judicial Commission (St. Louis city) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Lisa Van Amburg to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in Article V, Section 21 of the Missouri Constitution. The deadline for applications and completed questionnaires for the circuit judge vacancy is Friday, Oct. 12, 2012. All applications and questionnaires must be received by each Commissioner no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2012.
Application: in Microsoft Word in Adobe PDF Questionnaire for applicants: in Microsoft Word in Adobe PDF Instructions: in Microsoft Word in Adobe PDF
In accordance with the rules 10.28 and 10.29, public interviews of the applicants will be held in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, starting on Nov. 7, 2012, and will continue into Nov. 8 if necessary. The commission will meet to select the panel of nominees to be submitted to the governor immediately following the conclusion of the public interviews.
The members of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Gary M. Gaertner Jr.; Steven L. Groves; Michael Calvin; Stephen F. Doss; and June Bosley-Dabney-Gray.
