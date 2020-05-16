15 July 2013

Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants to fill Crane vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission announced today that it is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the impending vacancy that will be created upon the Aug. 15, 2013, retirement of Judge Kathianne Knaup Crane after having served a total of 23 years as an appellate judge. She practiced law in St. Louis from 1972 to 1980, when she became an assistant U.S. attorney. She was serving in that position when she was appointed to the appeals court in July 1990. Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov or by postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Judge Vacancy, PO Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form may be downloaded here:

Nomination form: (See attached file: public nomination form Crane vacancy 2013.doc)(See attached file: public nomination form Crane vacancy 2013.pdf)

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2013. Interested persons may download the application and instructions here.

Application: (See attached file: ED application Crane vacancy 2013.doc)(See attached file: ED application Crane vacancy 2013.pdf) Instructions for applicants: (See attached file: application instructions Crane vacancy 2013.doc)(See attached file: application instructions Crane vacancy 2013.pdf) Guidelines for references: (See attached file: guidelines for references Crane vacancy 2013.doc)(See attached file: guidelines for references Crane vacancy 2013.pdf)

The commission expects to meet Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26 and 27 at the Missouri Court of Appeals at the Old Post Office, 815 Olive St. in St. Louis, to interview applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the beginning of the interviews.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert Communications Counsel Supreme Court of Missouri (573) 751-3676