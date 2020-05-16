2 December 2013

21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Loftin associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit judicial commission releases the following demographic information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy on the St. Louis County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Brenda Stith Loftin.

There are 27 applicants. Of these, 14 are women, and five are minorities. 15 work in the private sector; and 12 work in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 47.2.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 27 applicants: