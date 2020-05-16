21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Loftin associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
2 December 2013
21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Loftin associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit judicial commission releases the following demographic information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy on the St. Louis County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Brenda Stith Loftin.
There are 27 applicants. Of these, 14 are women, and five are minorities. 15 work in the private sector; and 12 work in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 47.2.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 27 applicants:
|
|
|
|
|
The members of the 21st Circuit judicial commission are: Christine Bertelson; Matthew Rossiter; Rev. Anthony Witherspoon; Richard Wuestling IV; and Judge Robert M. Clayton III, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
On December 2nd, Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Christine Bertelson to the commission. Bertelson is Executive Vice President for Corporate Relations and Communications for Major Brands in St. Louis. She served as a senior policy advisor, chief speech writer and communications director for Gov. Nixon. Prior to joining the Governor's staff, Bertelson was a reporter, columnist and editor of the editorial page for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a graduate of Smith College and lives in Webster Groves.
###Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy Clerk of Court Court of Appeals, Eastern District 314-539-4300
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.