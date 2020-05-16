9 September 2014

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District to hear arguments at Lindenwood University in St. Charles

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District will convene court to hear cases for a special St. Charles docket at Lindenwood University, Chief Judge Angela T. Quigless announced. Students and interested citizens are invited to attend the court sessions of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, when it holds two dockets in the Elizabeth Dunseth Auditorium in Harmon Hall on Wednesday, September 17 at 10 and 11 a.m. The court sessions are open to the public.

“We are honored to return to Lindenwood University this September and thank Dean Roger Ellis for his assistance with coordinating our visit,” Judge Quigless said. The court has held dockets at Lindenwood University for the last two years. The St. Charles docket continues a tradition of the eastern district of convening court in areas outside of St. Louis, where the court regularly conducts its sessions. “Our court strongly believes in holding oral arguments outside of our courthouse in St. Louis,” Judge Quigless added. Three judges from the Court of Appeals will be participating: Judge Quigless from St. Louis, Judge Kurt Odenwald from St. Louis County, and Judge Lisa Van Amburg from St. Louis. The judges will sit as a panel to hear oral arguments from attorneys in three appeals from St. Charles County, the St. Louis County and Lincoln County circuit courts.

Judge Quigless was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2012. She previously served as a circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit, an associate circuit judge, an assistant circuit attorney for St. Louis city, and was also a federal prosecutor for the United States Attorney’s Office. Judge Odenwald was appointed in 2007, and previously practiced law at Guilfoil, Petzall & Shoemake; at Anheuser-Busch, Inc.; and at the Public Defender’s Office for St. Louis city. Judge Van Amburg was appointed to the court in 2012, after serving as a circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit. She previously practiced law at Van Amburg, Chackes, Carlson and Spritzer; and Schuchat, Cook and Werner. The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. There are 14 judges on the court, which handles approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The eastern district has jurisdiction over appeals from trial courts in 25 counties and St. Louis city stretching from the Iowa border to Cape Girardeau. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the eastern district.

In addition to St. Charles, over the past 10 years the Court has held sessions in Palmyra, Canton, Troy, New London, Bowling Green, Farmington, Jackson, Montgomery City, Ste.Genevieve, Shelbyville, Perryville and Hillsboro.

To review a copy of the docket, visit the court’s web site at http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=99.