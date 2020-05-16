There were 8,235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,611 in the last 365 days.

22nd Judicial Circuit Commission announces demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Grady circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

2 October 2014

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to the 20 applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Grady:  11 women, nine men; seven minorities, 13 non-minorities; and six presently employed in the private sector and 14 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46.5.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 20 applicants. They are:

The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. November 12-13, 2014 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located at 815 Olive Street, 3rd floor, St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.

The members of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Angela T. Quigless, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Steven Groves; Michael Calvin; June Bosley Dabney-Gray; and Stephen Doss.  

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

