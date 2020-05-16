2 October 2014

22nd Judicial Circuit Commission announces demographics, interviewee, meeting information for Grady circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Judicial Circuit Commission releases the following information relating to the 20 applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Grady: 11 women, nine men; seven minorities, 13 non-minorities; and six presently employed in the private sector and 14 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46.5.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 20 applicants. They are: