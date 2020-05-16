1 July 2014

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District elects new chief judge

ST. LOUIS – Judge Angela Turner Quigless has been elected chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, by unanimous vote of the judges of the court. Her one-year term begins July 1, 2014. The chief judge is the chief administrative officer of the court, presides at court en banc meetings and represents the court to the public.

“I am honored to serve as a member of this Court and fortunate to follow so many great chiefs that have laid the foundation for me. As I approach my 20th year in the judiciary I have never lost focus of the awesome responsibility of resolving disputes that affect Missouri citizens. I will continue to assure our citizens have access to our courts and an opportunity to see our judges in action. Our court has a wonderful tradition of educating the community by holding oral arguments within our district. I plan to continue the tradition of reaching out to the community.”

Judge Quigless was appointed to the Eastern District in April 2012 by Gov. Jay Nixon. She earned her bachelor’s degree from University of Missouri-Columbia and her law degree from St. Louis University School of Law. Prior to her appointment to the Eastern District, Judge Quigless served as a Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit from 2003 to 2012 and as an Associate Circuit Judge from 1995 to 2003. Judge Quigless also served in the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri, the St. Louis city Counselor’s Office, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, the Missouri Public Service Commission and the Missouri Department of Revenue. Judge Quigless is active in various bar associations, and she serves on the advisory board of Sherwood Forest Camp and the Regional Advisory Council (RAC) board. She has received the Gwen B. Giles Public Service Award, the Bar Association of Metropolitan Saint Louis President’s Award, and the Women’s Justice Public Official Award.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, hears appeals from the trial courts in 25 counties in eastern Missouri and the city of St. Louis. It is the largest court in the state appellate system, with 14 judges and a workload of approximately 1,600 cases per year. The Court is located in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis but regularly holds sessions at various locations throughout the district.