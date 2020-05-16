14 December 2007

Commission announces meeting date to fill Breckenridge vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Laura Denvir Stith, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced today that the commission will meet Monday, Dec. 17, 2007 in Jefferson City, to select a panel of three nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, that exists due the appointment of Judge Patricia Breckenridge to the Supreme Court of Missouri.