Supreme Court recognizes four judicial circuits for processing cases expeditiously

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Supreme Court of Missouri Chief Justice Michael A. Wolff this morning recognized four judicial circuits for efficiently managing and processing cases during fiscal 2004. The Daniel J. O'Toole awards were presented during a ceremonial breakfast of the Missouri Judicial Conference, the organization of all state judges, at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.

Receiving awards on behalf of their circuits were Presiding Judge Gary Dial of the 1st Judicial Circuit (Clark, Schuyler and Scotland counties), Presiding Patrick Robb of the 5th Judicial Circuit (Andrew and Buchanan counties), Presiding Judge Robert Clayton of the 10th Judicial Circuit (Marion, Monroe, and Ralls counties) and Presiding Judge Ralph Jaynes of the 14th Judicial Circuit (Howard and Randolph counties).

"Judge O'Toole was a good friend of mine, and although he is gone, his commitment to an efficient judiciary continues," Wolff said. "The public deserves justice that is delivered in a prompt and effective manner, which we cannot accomplish without effectively managing our judicial caseloads. The staff and judges in these circuits should be commended."

The O'Toole Award, named for the late judge's service as the first chair of the time standards monitoring committee, recognizes the success of the circuits in handling cases in a timely manner. To qualify, a circuit must achieve at least five of the 10 case processing time standards and must not be more than 5 percent from achieving the remaining standards. Both the 1st and 5th circuits are first-time winners this year. The 1st Circuit met six of the standards and was within 3 percent of meeting the remaining four standards. The 5th Circuit met five of the standards was within 3 percent of meeting one standard and was within 1 percent of meeting the remaining standards. This is the fourth time the 10th Circuit won the award; it met seven standards and was within 2 percent of meeting the remaining three standards. The 14th Circuit, which met nine standards and was within 1 percent of meeting the remaining standard, has earned the O'Toole Award every year since the award's 1998 inception.

The case processing time standards, which became effective in 1997, serve as guidelines for the time various kinds of cases should take to handle. For example, half of civil cases should be disposed within 12 months, and 90 percent of civil cases should be disposed within 18 months. The guidelines recognize that some cases are more complex and require more time. They are designed as tools, therefore, to achieve the overall goals of efficiency, productivity and quality of justice rather than as absolute requirements.