21st circuit commission announces meeting information for Hartenbach vacancy
12 December 2011
ST. LOUIS -- The Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19 and 20, 2011, in the Division 15 Courtroom located on the third floor of the St. Louis County Courthouse, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews of the applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James R. Hartenbach. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.
On Dec. 21, 2011, at 1 p.m. the commission will convene at The Boardroom of Peoples National Bank, 7600 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton, Missouri, 63105, to select the three-member panel to be forwarded to Gov. Nixon for his consideration.
The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Kurt S. Odenwald, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Debbie Champion; R. Patrick Dudley; Richard Wuestling IV; and Rev. Anthony Witherspoon.
Contact: Laura Roy (314) 539-4300
