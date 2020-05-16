21st circuit commission announces interviewee, meeting information for Hemphill association circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS -- Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Sandra Farragut-Hemphill to the circuit bench: 31 applicants, 15 women, 16 men, seven minority, 24 non-minorities, 21 presently employed in the private sector and 10 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 48.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 31 applicants:
The members of the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Angela T. Quigless, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Richard Wuestling IV, Matthew J. Rossiter, Rev. Anthony Witherspoon and Christy Bertelson.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300
