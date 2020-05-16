Commission releases demographic information, changes meeting time for Dandurand vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals

11 August 2009

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, created by the resignation of Judge Joseph P. Dandurand, who since has returned to the practice of law:

There are 46 applicants for the vacancy. Of these, 13 are women and 33 are men. There are three minority applicants and 43 non-minority applicants. Twenty applicants work in the private sector and 26 work in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 50.5.

In addition, the commission has changed the time and date of its meeting. It now will meet beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, in Jefferson City.