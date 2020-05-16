27 November 2012

16th circuit commission seeks applicants for circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of circuit judge, division 10 of the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles Atwell.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter of Missouri for the three years preceding selection and a resident of the 16th Judicial Circuit for at least one year. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available here:

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The commission must receive all completed applications for the circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28, 2012.

The commission will meet Jan. 10, 2013, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in division 10.

Members of the commission are Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, James Edward Welsh; attorneys Scott S. Bethune and Teresa A. Woody; and lay members Byron G. Thompson and Eric D. Williams.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600

###