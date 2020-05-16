16th circuit judicial commission announces nominees for McGraw circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
The 16th Circuit judicial commission has considered 19 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in division eight of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the retirement of The Honorable Peggy Stevens McGraw. The nominees are Jennifer Phillips, Janette Rodecap and Bryan Round.
-
Jennifer M. Phillips – Chief Trial Attorney for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Janette K. Rodecap – Attorney for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bryan E. Round – Attorney with the law firm of Mitchell, Kristl & Lieber P.C., and a Municipal Court Judge in Peculiar.
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for division 8.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody, and lay members Eric Williams, and William Gautreaux.
Contact person: Terence Lord Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 889-3600
