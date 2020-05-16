16th circuit commission announces nominees to fill Sill-Rogers associate circuit judge vacancy in Kansas City

13 March 2013

KANSAS CITY -- The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission has considered 14 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in division 31 of the Jackson County circuit court, created by the retirement of Judge Christine Sill-Rogers. The nominees are Dana M. Altieri, Arimeta R. DuPree, and Mary F. Weir.

Mary F. Weir is an attorney with the Law Firm of Mary F. Weir.

Each nominee received four votes.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for division 31.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody, and lay members Byron Thompson and Eric Williams. Byron Thompson was absent due to illness and did not participate in the selection.