16th circuit commission announces nominees to fill Sill-Rogers associate circuit judge vacancy in Kansas City
13 March 2013
-
Dana M. Altieri is an attorney with the Law Firm of Dana M. Altieri and a municipal court judge of Lee’s Summit.
Arimeta R. DuPree is an attorney with the Missouri state public defender system, trial division.
Mary F. Weir is an attorney with the Law Firm of Mary F. Weir.
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for division 31.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody, and lay members Byron Thompson and Eric Williams. Byron Thompson was absent due to illness and did not participate in the selection.
Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.