23 May 2013
Seventh circuit commission announces nominees for Gabbert circuit judge vacancy
The Seventh Circuit judicial commission has considered 13 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in division two of the Clay County circuit court, created by the elevation of the honorable Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert. The nominees are Louis Angles, David P. Chamberlain and Janet L. Sutton.
Louis Angles – An attorney in private practice in Excelsior Springs.
David P. Chamberlain – Associate circuit judge, seventh judicial circuit, Clay County.
Janet L. Sutton – Associate circuit judge, seventh judicial circuit, Clay County.
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for division two.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Douglass Noland and James Thompson, Jr., and lay members Dr. Lancer Gates and Melisa Essig.
