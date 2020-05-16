Sixteenth circuit commission seeks applications for circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

21 June 2013

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of circuit judge, Division two of the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), to fill the vacancy created by the impending retirement of the Honorable Michael Manners.Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in Article V, Section 21, of the Missouri Constitution. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available by clicking the appropriate format:

Application: (See attached file: Application - Word.doc) (See attached file: Application - PDF.pdf) Instructions: (See attached file: Instructions - Word.doc) (See attached file: Instructions - PDF.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The commission must receive all completed applications for the circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 pm July 19, 2013.

The commission will meet August 1, 2013, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division two.

Members of the commission are James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Teresa Woody and Scott Bethune; and lay members Pastor Eric Williams and William Gautreaux.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600