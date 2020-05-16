11 July 2013

16th circuit commission reschedules meeting regarding judicial vacancy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1, 2013, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013. Also, the meeting now will take place at the Jackson County Courthouse, 415 E. 12th Street, in the court en banc conference room on the 9th floor of the downtown courthouse. The start time of the meeting will be announced soon.

The purpose of the meeting is to interview candidates for the impending vacancy in Division 2 of the Jackson County circuit court and to send the names of three candidates to the governor. The governor will then have 60 days to select one of the three as the judge for Division 2.