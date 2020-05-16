11 July 2013

Sixth circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Platte County circuit judge vacancy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Platte County circuit court created by the retirement of the Honorable Abe Shafer IV. There are nine applicants for the vacancy. Three of the applicants are women, and six are men. There are no minority applicants. Six applicants work in the private sector, and three work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 53 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all nine applicants. Their names are: