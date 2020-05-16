Sixth circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Platte County circuit judge vacancy
11 July 2013
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Platte County circuit court created by the retirement of the Honorable Abe Shafer IV. There are nine applicants for the vacancy. Three of the applicants are women, and six are men. There are no minority applicants. Six applicants work in the private sector, and three work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 53 years.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all nine applicants. Their names are:
Dennis C. Eckold
Thomas C. Fincham
Tammy J. Glick
Bert M. Godding
W. Ann Hansbrough
William S. Klocek
Lucretia A. Myers
Abe Q. Shafer V
James W. Van Amburg
The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Friday, July 19, 2013, at the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, 415 3rdStreet, Platte City, Missouri, beginning at 10 a.m., and concluding at approximately 12:15 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.
Contact: Terence G. Lord Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600
