17 May 2013

Seventh circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Gabbert circuit judge vacancy in Liberty

Kansas City — Pursuant to Supreme Court rule 10.28(d), RSMo, the Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Clay County circuit court created by the appointment of the honorable Anthony Rex Gabbert to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. There are 13 applicants for the vacancy. Three of the applicants are women, and 10 are men. There is one minority applicant and 12 non-minority applicants. Seven applicants work in the private sector; six work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 49 years.

Also pursuant to rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 13 applicants. Their names are:

Louis Angles David Chamberlain Timothy Flook James Fluker Harry Jenkins Brian Klopfenstein Karen Krauser Theresa Lininger Jeremiah Morgan James Ralls, Jr. Michael Shipley Janet Sutton Steven Wolcott

The commission will meet to interview the applicants Wednesday, May 22, 2013, at the James S. Rooney Justice Center, 11 S. Water, Liberty, Missouri 64068 in Division two beginning at 10 a.m., and concluding at approximately 2:30 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.