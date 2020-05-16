18 July 2013

Seventh circuit judicial commission seeks applicants for associate circuit judge vacancy in Clay County

The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of Associate Circuit Judge, Division seven of the Seventh Judicial Circuit (Clay County), to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Janet Sutton to the office of circuit judge, division two of the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, Article V, Section 21, requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of the Seventh Judicial Circuit. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available by clicking the appropriate format:

Application: (See attached file: Application - Word.doc)(See attached file: Application - PDF.pdf) Instructions: (See attached file: Instructions - Word.doc)(See attached file: Instructions - PDF.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The Commission must receive all completed applications for the Division 7 vacancy by 4:30 p.m. on August 16, 2013.

Anyone who submitted an application for the division two vacancy need not submit a new application for division seven. However, the person must send a letter to each member of the commission requesting to be considered for the division seven vacancy. The letters must be received by 4:30 p.m. August 16, 2013.

The commission will meet on August 23, 2013, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in division seven.

Members of the commission are James Edward Welsh, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Douglass Noland and James Thompson, Jr.; and lay members Dr. Lancer Gates and Melisa Essig.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600

###