Sixth circuit judicial commission announces nominees for Shafer circuit judge vacancy
19 July 2013
The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission has considered nine applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in division one of the Platte County Circuit Court, created by the retirement of The Honorable Judge Abe Shafer, IV. The nominees are Thomas C. Fincham, W. Ann Hansbrough, and James W. Van Amburg.
Thomas C. Fincham – Associate Circuit Judge, 6thJudicial Circuit, Platte County, Missouri.
W. Ann Hansbrough - An attorney in private practice of law with the Law Office of Stout & Hansbrough, LLC in Kansas City, Missouri.
James W. Van Amburg – Associate Circuit Judge, 6thJudicial Circuit, Platte County, Missouri.
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for division one.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge James Edward Welsh of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Campbell and Keith Hicklin, and lay member John Pepper.
