7th Circuit Judicial Commission announces nominees to fill Clay County associate circuit judge vacancy

22 February 2008

The Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission, having interviewed all applicants today, nominated a panel of three persons to Governor Matt Blunt to fill the position of Associate Circuit Judge of the Seventh Circuit (Clay County), created by the appointment of The Honorable Kathryn Elizabeth Davis to the Clay County Circuit Court. Governor Blunt will make the appointment from the panel of nominees within 60 days.

The nominees are: Andrea P. Bolstad, David P. Chamberlain and Sherrill P. Roberts.

Andrea P. Bolstad is an attorney in private practice with the firm of Bolstad and Ruark in Liberty, Missouri;

David P. Chamberlain is an attorney in private practice with the firm of Patton and Chamberlain in Liberty, Missouri; and

Sherrill P. Roberts is the Family Court Commissioner for Clay County.

The Judicial Commission, chaired by Victor C. Howard, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is composed of attorneys Mike Shipley, T. K. Thompson, and lay members Lancer Gates, D.O. and Melisa Essig.