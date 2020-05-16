Seventh Circuit Judicial Commission seeks applicant for associate circuit judge

KANSAS CITY - The 7th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit (Clay County), to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of The Honorable K. Elizabeth Davis as circuit judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit Court of Clay County, Missouri.

Applications and instructions may be obtained at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Applicants may also download an application and instructions from the Missouri Judiciary’s Internet Web site http://www.courts.mo.gov under Court of Appeals, Western District, Judicial Vacancies. Any citizen may suggest nominees to the commission.

Complete and mail or deliver the original, signed application, flat, unfolded and unbound, to Honorable Victor C. Howard, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Copies shall be sent to the other commission members as provided for in the application instructions. All applications must be received before 4:30 p.m., on Friday, February 15, 2008. The commission will meet on Friday, February 22, 2008, at the Clay County Courthouse, Justice Center, 11 South Water Street, Liberty, Missouri, to interview applicants.

The Missouri Constitution, Article V, section 21, requires that an associate circuit judge be at least 25 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri, and a resident of a Clay County.

Members of the commission are Victor C. Howard, Chief Judge, Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mike Shipley and T. K. Thompson, of Clay County, Missouri; and lay members Susan Rose and Melisa Essig, of Clay County. The addresses of the commission members to which applications and letters should be sent are provided with the application instructions.

For questions please contact Terence Lord, Clerk of the court, Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, at (816) 889-3600.