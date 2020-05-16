Coronavirus - Somalia: Federal Ministry of Health Somalia Partners with Nomad Innovation Lab for COVID-19 Data Monitoring Dashboard

Today, the Federal Ministry of Health Somalia has launched its new webpage with integrated new COVID-19 data-monitoring dashboard.

The integrated dashboard will allow the public to get access of the latest updates on the covid-19 situation in the country. The dashboard has the capability to track in real-time data about confirmed cases and deaths by Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States. It features the breakdown of the confirmed cases by gender and age group while monitoring patient recoveries.

The new data monitoring dashboard augments MoH to report accurate, knowledge-based data that informs life-saving decisions and community intervention efforts at a time of unprecedented need.

Nomad Innovation Lab has been tremendous partner in rebuilding our website and providing us with data-monitoring dashboard which will help us facilitate highly coordinated and effective response to the pandemic.

"We are very proud to partner with the Federal Ministry of Health Somalia and support their national efforts to combat COVID19." Mohammed Omer, Nomad Innovation Lab.

"We are proud to partner with Nomad Innovation Lab, a Somali-led organization, to bring you this website and its integrated COVID-19 data monitoring dashboard. This timely partnership will provide the public with a dashboard that displays real-time information and data on COVID-19 in Somalia" Minister of Health, H.E. Dr. Fawziya Abikar Nur, said.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.