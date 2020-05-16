Missouri Court of Appeals makes history with two black chief judges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Beginning today, the Missouri Court of Appeals will have black chief judges of two of its districts for the first time. Judge Nannette A. Baker, elected by her 13 peers on the Eastern District, will serve a one-year term as chief judge. Judge Thomas N. Newton, elected by his 10 peers on the Western District, will serve a two-year term as chief judge.

Baker, who was appointed to the Court of Appeals in November 2004, today becomes the first black woman to assume the post of chief judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals and the third black judge to serve as chief judge of the Eastern District. Judge George W. Draper III, who served in the post from July 2005 through June 2006, was the Missouri Court of Appeals' first black chief judge, and Judge Booker T. Shaw, who served in the post from July 2006 through June 2007, was the second black chief judge. The Eastern District handles about half of the state's intermediate appellate case load and covers 25 counties plus the city of St. Louis. Baker succeeds Judge Patricia L. Cohen, who served as chief judge from July 1, 2007, through June 30, 2008.

"I am humbled by the honor of being the first African-American woman to preside over a state court in Missouri," Baker said. "I look forward to the challenge of leading the court."

Baker served five years as a circuit judge in the city of St. Louis before being appointed to the Court of Appeals and twice has been nominated for the Supreme Court. She practiced law at two St. Louis law firms and headed the St. Louis Election Board before taking the bench. She earned her bachelor's degree from The University of Tennessee, in Knoxville, and her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. In her new position as chief judge, Baker will serve as chairwoman of the 21st and 22nd judicial circuit commissions, which are responsible for selecting a panel of three nominees for judicial vacancies on the St. Louis County and city of St. Louis circuit courts, respectively.

Newton, who was appointed to the Court of Appeals in November 1999, today becomes the first black to assume the post of chief judge in the Western District. The Western District covers 45 counties and handles about 40 percent of the state's intermediate appellate caseload. Newton succeeds Judge Victor C. Howard, who served as chief judge from July 1, 2006, through June 30, 2008.

"I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such fine judges on the Court of Appeals," Newton said. "I look forward to working with all the employees at the Western District and throughout the state during the next two years in improving the service we render to the citizens of Missouri."

Before being appointed to the Court of Appeals, Newton served six years as a circuit judge in Jackson County. He previously served as an assistant United States attorney for the Western District of Missouri and an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Howard University in Washington, D.C. In his new position as chief judge, Newton also will serve as chairman of the 6th, 7th and 16th judicial circuit commissions, which are responsible for selecting a panel of three nominees for judicial vacancies that occur in the Platte, Clay and Jackson county circuit courts, respectively.