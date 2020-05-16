14 February 2012

Judiciary seeks comments for child support guidelines review

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo - The Family Court Committee of the Supreme Court of Missouri has been directed to conduct a review of the child support guidelines, including an examination of the assumptions, information and methodology that provide the basis for the current guidelines. The committee seeks comment from the public and members of the Bar.

The Federal Family Support Act of 1988 requires each state to maintain uniform child support guidelines and criteria and review the guidelines and criteria at least once every four years.

The Supreme Court is required, pursuant to section 452.340.8, RSMo, to review the child support guidelines every four years to ensure that application results in appropriate child support awards. The most recent review was in 2008.

Public meetings to gather comments will be held on:

* Thursday, March 8 at 2 p.m. at the St. Louis County Courts Building in the Jury Assembly Room, * Friday, March 9 at 2 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse, Columbia in the Jury Assembly Room, * Monday, March 19 at 10 a.m. in the Greene County Courthouse, Springfield in Courtroom 22, and * Friday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse, Independence in the Jury Assembly Room.

Comments also may be sent via e-mail to childsupportcomments@courts.mo.gov.

All comments must be received no later than March 23, 2012.

For more information, see:

* Missouri Revised Statutes Chapter 452: Dissolution of Marriage, Divorce, Alimony and Separate Maintenance * Rule 88 – Dissolution, Legal Separation and Child Support * Parenting Plan Guidelines, Form 14 Child Support Worksheet, and Other Family Law Information