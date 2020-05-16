Chief justice honors judges, other leaders during annual awards ceremony

Supreme Court of Missouri Chief Justice Patricia Breckenridge honored a number of individuals earlier this month for their exemplary contributions to Missouri’s courts. The awards ceremony was held Thursday morning, October 8 as part of the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all state judges, which was held in conjunction with the annual meeting of The Missouri Bar in downtown St. Louis.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –

Eight individuals received chief justice awards: Missouri Court of Appeals judges Clifford H. Ahrens and Roy L. Richter, both of the Eastern District; circuit judges Gary Oxenhandler of the 13th Judicial Circuit (Boone and Callaway counties) and Lisa Page of the 23rd Judicial Circuit (Jefferson County); Associate Circuit Judge Alan Blankenship of Stone County (in the 39th Judicial Circuit); Commissioner Anne-Marie Clarke of the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city); Overland Municipal Judge Frank J. Vatterott; and Dr. Anthony Simones, manager of judicial education for the state courts administrator’s office.

“It is a privilege for the chief justice to recognize individuals who serve diligently and with integrity, lead by example, and provide the citizens of Missouri with the quality of justice they demand and deserve,” Breckenridge said.

Breckenridge honored Page and Simones with the Judicial Civics Award, noting how their enthusiasm, leadership and commitment have contributed to the ongoing success of the judiciary’s efforts to bring high-quality, engaging civic education presentations to schools and community groups. Breckenridge also extended the Court’s thanks to Page for agreeing to chair its civic education committee.

Calling him a “true gentleman jurist” and “hard worker for the judiciary,” Breckenridge presented an Appellate Judicial Excellence Award to Ahrens, who recently retired. She praised his leadership in the Missouri Court Automation Committee – and especially his work in helping to develop Case.net and electronic filing – and noted, “His keen interest in devices other than the standard computer, and his willingness to experiment with them, has vastly improved the access to information.”

Breckenridge presented the second Appellate Judicial Excellence Award to Richter, noting that, in his 35-year-career as a judge, he had mentored “countless new judges” and had served an educational role both as a member of the coordinating commission on judicial education and chair of the municipal judge education committee. She said that, because of his municipal judge leadership, he “was a natural choice to preside” over the Ferguson municipal division, thanking him for his “exemplary” service there.

In presenting Oxenhandler with the Circuit Judge Excellence Award, Breckenridge praised his “caring nature” as well as his leadership in a number of committees, including his chairmanship of the Missouri Sentencing Advisory Commission, demonstrating his “continued interest in determining the proper balance between public safety and the need for incarceration.” Breckenridge also announced that Oxenhandler had just agreed to co-chair the judicial system subcommittee of the Court’s new commission on racial and ethnic fairness.

Breckenridge honored Blankenship – whom she noted was a certified public accountant and lead auditor before becoming a lawyer and judge – with the Associate Circuit Judge Excellence Award. She described Blankenship’s efforts to expand treatment court programs in southern Missouri as well as his longtime involvement in Missouri Boys State, which she noted he led to adopt the Missouri nonpartisan court plan for its Supreme Court judges.

Calling her “approachable, effective, regarded,” Breckenridge presented Clarke with the Commissioner’s Judicial Excellence Award. “Family courts and juvenile divisions are emotionally charged environments, and Commissioner Clarke is well-known for her ability to respectfully and effectively explain the proceedings in her court to adults, teenagers and children alike,” Breckenridge said. Breckenridge also praised Clarke’s service at both the local level – describing a half-day program Clarke developed for middle- and high-school students – and the national level – noting Clarke’s leadership in the National Bar Association.

Finally, Breckenridge honored Vatterott with the award for improving public trust and confidence, describing the work he has been leading to improve St. Louis County municipal divisions from within and noting he is working to secure a MacArthur Foundation Safety+ Challenge Grant to facilitate programs for indigents, the mentally challenged and veterans as well as increased technology programs to inform persons appearing in municipal divisions of alternative community service programs.

Breckenridge also recognized more than 100 judges from around the state who “answered the call of duty to take on additional cases outside their home circuits.” Breckenridge said, “Because of their dedication and willingness to share their talents and expertise, they helped ensure that Missouri courts could provide timely and efficient justice in resolving cases.”

Breckenridge also asked the judges to help her give special recognition to “an exceptional individual,” Reuben Shelton of St. Louis, who has served as president of The Missouri Bar for the last year. Noting his mantra for his year as president was to “break down barriers and build bridges,” Breckenridge praised efforts to partner lawyers with business leaders to help rebuild the Ferguson community, his full engagement in the municipal division work group and his willingness to engage in the Court’s new commission on racial and ethnic fairness, and the opportunities he created for increased cooperation between the bench and the bar.

Next, Shelton presented the Theodore McMillian Judicial Excellence Award to Judge Ronnie L. White, the state’s first black chief justice and now a federal district judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Incoming Missouri Bar President Erik Bergmanis of Camdenton closed the awards ceremony with remarks about his vision for improving the administration of justice over the next five years.

