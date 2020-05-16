Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Ahrens vacancy in eastern district
UPDATE: 14 October 2015
Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Ahrens vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the August 2015 retirement of Judge Clifford H. Ahrens.
There are 14 applicants for the vacancy. Four are women, and one is a minority applicant. Four are from outside the St. Louis metropolitan area. Seven applicants work in the public sector, and seven work in the private sector. Of those in the private sector, four work in solo or small-firm practices. Of those in the public sector, four are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 54.7 years.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 14 applicants:
Joel D. Ferber
Richard A. Gartner
Carter Collins Law
Benjamin A. Lipman
Henry F. Luepke
James R. McAdams
Shawn R. McCarver
Lisa Page
Rachel L. (Bringer) Shepherd
Erwin O. Switzer
Joan M. Tanner
David Lee Vincent III
Kenneth K. Vuylsteke
Stanley J. Wallach
The commission will conduct interviews from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, November 12 at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street in St. Louis. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission will meet beginning at approximately 3:15 p.m. November 12 in the same location to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.
###
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.