16th circuit commission announces nominees for new associate circuit judge position in Jackson County

21 October 2015

The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has interviewed 17 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge position in Division 34 of the Jackson County circuit court. The nominees are Nick A. Cutrera, Kimberly R. Fournier and Susan Elizabeth Long.

Cutrera is a litigation attorney in private practice with the law firm of Nick A. Cutrera in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Fournier is an assistant attorney general in the Missouri attorney general’s office in Kansas City, Missouri.

Long is a family court commissioner with the Jackson County circuit court.

Each nominee received five votes.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jeremiah W “Jay” Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 34.

The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Alok Ahuja of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody, and lay members William C. Gautreaux and Rev. Eric Williams.

