16th circuit commission announces nominees for new associate circuit judge position in Jackson County
21 October 2015
Cutrera is a litigation attorney in private practice with the law firm of Nick A. Cutrera in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Fournier is an assistant attorney general in the Missouri attorney general’s office in Kansas City, Missouri.
Long is a family court commissioner with the Jackson County circuit court.
Each nominee received five votes.The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jeremiah W “Jay” Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 34. The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Alok Ahuja of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody, and lay members William C. Gautreaux and Rev. Eric Williams.
###
Contact: Terence Lord, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 889-3600 Note: The governor on November 17 appointed Family Court Commissioner Susan E. Long to fill this vacancy.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.