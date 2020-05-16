13 October 2015

Appeals court to hold formal swearing-in ceremony for Judge James M. Dowd

The Honorable James M. Dowd will be formally sworn in as judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 4 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2015, at the Old Post Office, En Banc Courtroom, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri.

Judge Dowd received his bachelor of arts degree from St. Louis University and is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law. Dowd was a principal at the James M. Dowd Law Firm from 2009 to 2015, a partner with Dowd & Dowd from 1995 to 2009 and an associate at Watson & Dameron from 1992 to 1994. He previously served as a judicial law clerk at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, for Judge William E. Turnage.

Over the years, he has been active in the community with various bar organizations. He was a mock trial team coach for St. Louis University High School and is a member and volunteers as a family liaison for Backstoppers.

Judge Mary Russell of the Supreme Court of Missouri will administer the oath of office. The Eastern District’s chief judge, the Honorable Lisa Van Amburg, will be presiding and Judge David L. Dowd, of the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city) and brother to James M. Dowd, will serve as master of ceremonies. Brian May, Eric Holland, Mark Gaertner, Honorable James R. Dowd, Timothy Reagan, Robert Blitz, Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster, and Henry Dowd-Nieto are expected to speak.